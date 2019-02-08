Nigeria engages stakeholders on doing business reforms

Following the launch of a new reform cycle by Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's Enabling Business Environment Secretariat held a stakeholder meeting with Ministries, Departments and Agencies and the private sector in Lagos to discuss new business reforms. CNBC's Africa Christy Cole caught up with Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, who says despite Nigeria's drop in World Bank's Doing Business Ranking, the country's objective to advance into the top 100 by the year 2020, remains on track.