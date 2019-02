RDB CEO Clare Akamanzi on the Special Economic Zones

In 2013, President Paul Kagame launched the first phase of the Kigali Special economic zone, the facility's main objective being to attract more foreign direct investment, job creation and growth in Rwandan exports. To better understand the contribution thus far, CNBC Africa spoke to Rwanda Development Board's CEO, Clare Akamanzi. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...