Traders cautious ahead of Nigeria's electionsTraders cautious ahead of Nigeria's electionsNkechi Ezugha, Forex Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a review of this week's trading in Nigeria's Forex and fixed income market.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...By CNBC Africa - February 8, 2019