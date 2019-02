Trial starts for Nigeria’s suspended top judge

Nigeria’s judiciary system has been in the forefront for the wrong reasons in the past weeks. The commencement of the trial of Nigeria's suspended Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen by the Code of Conduct Tribunal over the non-declaration of assets is at the core of the issues. CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi discussed this with Eze Onyekpere, Lead Director for the Centre for Social Justice. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...