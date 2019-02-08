Understanding Nigeria’s doing business reform cycle

Following Nigeria's drop in the World Bank's Doing Business Rankings, PEBEC Secretary and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole says the strategy to ensure that the efforts of the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat are commensurate with the results of the rankings is to ensure that information is made available to stakeholders. Jumoke was speaking to CNBC Africa's Christy Cole on the side-lines of a stakeholder’s event in Lagos.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...