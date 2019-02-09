Home Videos Pro golfer Davis Love’s lessons for success | CNBC Make ItPro golfer Davis Love’s lessons for success | CNBC Make ItDavis Love III shares the best advice he received from his golf pro father and how it helped shape his championship-winning career.-----Subscribe ...By CNBC - February 9, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosSibanye vs AMCU: Who will blink first? VideosCurbing hate speech ahead of Nigeria’s elections VideosKey takeaways from Ramaphosa’s #SONA2019 VideosRwanda celebrates 2018’s top businesses VideosRDB CEO Clare Akamanzi on the Special Economic Zones Brand SA - Mining IndabaBrand South Africa’s Petrus de Kock sees positive outlook for SA mining Brand SA - Mining IndabaJoseph Mathunjwa on the darkness that awaits SA mining’s “new dawn” VideosARB Holdings sees a decline in H1 earnings VideosTraders cautious ahead of Nigeria’s elections VideosOpportunities for African entrepreneurs in Africa’s booming wedding industry VideosRwandan youth unveil initiative to help improve reading culture VideosINEC to extend PVC collection deadline in selected states VideosCrypto Trader with Ran Neu-Ner: Live from Mexico VideosUnderstanding Nigeria’s doing business reform cycle VideosTrial starts for Nigeria’s suspended top judge Brand SA - Mining IndabaMargaret Mwanakatwe on investment opportunities in Zambia VideosStandard Chartered pleads guilty to currency manipulation VideosInvestors snap up Clicks’ Bookbuild VideosEA Debate: Rwanda’s growing influencer marketing VideosNigeria engages stakeholders on doing business reformsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement