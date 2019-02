Eskom CEO gives update on Medupi, CBZ

Eskom’s Medupi power unit is laden with ash after its supplier CBZ withdrew its staff from the power unit. According to Moneyweb, CBZ withdrew because it was placed in business rescue. Medupi is one of eight power houses that CBZ supplies. CNBC Africa's reporter Lubabalo Mashiqana spoke with Phakamani Hadebe, CEO of Eskom about CBZ.