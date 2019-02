Rwanda’s plan to create more formal jobs

In 2018, statistics from the Labour Force Survey here in Rwanda indicated that there were more than 2,000,000 people employed in the informal sector, corresponding to about 77.6 per cent of total employment. CNBC Africa is joined by Faustin Mwambali, Director of Labour Research & Employment Promotion Unit at the Ministry of Public Service and Labour to share how the government plans to reverse this.