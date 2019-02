TATA CEO Len Brand takes up position on Brics advisory board

The CEO of TATA Africa Holdings, Len Brand has accepted an invitation for a position on the BRICS Institutes Advisory Board .The advisory board includes leaders in business and government from all 5 member countries of BRICS. For more on this opportunity and the success of the BRICS Advisory board CNBC Africa is joined by Len Brand the CEO of TATA Africa Holdings.