GBC-Health launches the African business coalition for health

The African Business Coalition for Health was launched on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa. The coalition aims to mobilise a core group of private sector players through a coordinated platform to advance health outcomes. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Co-Chairman of Global Business Coalition for health and Founder of the African Business Coalition for Health joined CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa to discuss his vision for ABC-Health.