Ghanaian cedi depreciates against US dollar: Here’s how it may impact you

The Ghana cedi has depreciated against the US dollar by 9 percent to GH¢4.92 from GH¢4.43 in February 2018, the fastest rate of depreciation in one year. Emmanuel Zewu, Analyst at Groupe Nduom joins CNBC Africa from Accra to discuss the impact this is having on businesses.