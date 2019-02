Italtile CEO: We hope to maintain double digit growth

Italtile’s share price remained steady after reporting a solid set of interim results. It warned that it anticipates trading conditions to remain very difficult over the next six months. The manufacturer, franchiser and retailer of tiles, bathroom ware says that it may be negatively impacted by ongoing service delivery protests and load-shedding. Jan Potgieter, CEO of Italtile joins CNBC Africa for more.