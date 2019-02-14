Moody’s weighs in on Eskom’s outlook

On Tuesday Moody’s Investors Service published a research report on the outlook of the South African Energy Market and Eskom. According to Helen Francis the electricity system in South Africa is under extreme pressure and it’s likely to remain this way until at least the mid 2020’s. Moody has expected that South Africa will remain dependent on Eskom however their importance will gradually diminish. Helen Francis, Moody's Vice-President, Senior Credit Officer joins CNBC Africa for more.