Capital Connection: Eskom troubles, gas deposits discovered in SA, fake news in Nigeria

On this week’s episode of Capital Connection we look at the discovery of a significant gas-condensate deposit in South African waters joined by Uchenna Minnis, Chief Market Analyst at Eagle Global Markets about the benefits of fossil fuels. We chat with Melita Steele from Green Peace about the environmental dangers of oil drilling and also look at the implication of fake news in Nigeria ahead of the elections. Lastly, we look into the developments of the near collapse South Africa’s power grid.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/capital-connection/...