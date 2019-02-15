Competition Amendement Bill set to transform SA’s business landscape

In President Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address he announced that he will prioritise the signing of the Competition Amendment Bill into law. This bill has been created primarily towards transforming the economy by helping small-to-medium and black owned businesses penetrate the market. But how will this bill change the South African business landscape and most importantly the merger and acquisition space. Lara Granville, Director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr joins CNBC Africa for more.