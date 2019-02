Kenya’s BRCK aims to expand internet access in Africa

Access to internet connectivity in the East African region continues to rise due to the increasing affordability and accessibility of internet services. BRCK, a Kenyan company that runs Moja WIFI networks in public transportation in Nairobi and Kigali plans to provide internet inclusion on the African continent; for more CNBC Africa spoke to Erik Hersman, CEO of BRCK.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...