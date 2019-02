Matshela Koko defends his record at #Eskom, attacks Gordhan

Controversial Former Eskom CE and COO Matshela Koko cuts a divisive figure but while some thinks he has a lot to answer for during his time at Eskom, Union NUM and SACP have called for him to be considered part of the solution to the crisis at Eskom. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...