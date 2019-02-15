Radiant Group looks to grow its presence across Africa

Everyone is talking about India-Africa trade right now. This talk is likely to grow louder following India's decision to honour South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at India's independence celebrations last month. One of the entrepreneurs looking to increase investment between the two Brics nations is David Devasahayam, Founder and Chairman of the Radiant Group of Companies. He is looking to set up a cash services business right now in South Africa employing a hundred people.