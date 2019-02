Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Eskom’s struggles to keep the lights on

Almost a year since appointing a new board, CEO and task team at the power utility Eskom- old problems are still abound. The state of Eskom not only undercuts the president’s efforts to get investors back to South Africa but could potentially sink the economy. Deputy Editor at Financial Mail, Sikonathi Mantshantsha joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...