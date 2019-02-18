Construction of Ellen DeGeneres gorilla centre in Rwanda kicks off

The construction for the long awaited for Ellen DeGeneres’ Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund is set to begin this week. The facility will help Ellen carry on Dian’s legacy by giving the centre a permanent home in Rwanda, as well as continue to protect the critically endangered mountain gorillas in the Virunga Mountains. For more CNBC Africa is joined by Tara Stoinski, President, CEO& Chief Scientific Officer of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.