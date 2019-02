Global brands continue to struggle in SA, here’s why

In the wake of Grand Parade shutting down Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robins in Cape Town, we take a look at local companies who have brought international brands into South Africa that fail. Companies such as Grand Parade, Taste, Woolworths and Edcon have seen poor performances of international brands on South African lands. Syd Vianello, Independent Retail Analyst and Chris Gilmour, Independent Investment Analyst join CNBC Africa for more....