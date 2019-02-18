Gwendoline Ramokgopa on the impact of Eskom’s crisis on healthcare

Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, delivered his last the State of the Province Address at the Alberton Civic Centre on Monday 18 of February. He gave a detailed account of the achievements and challenges the Provincial Government recorded in the past five years. His address highlighted the Gauteng Government’s programme of action and service delivery priorities for the year ahead. CNBC Africa’s Lubabalo caught up with Dr Gwendoline Ramokgopa, MEC for Health to hear what she thought of the David Makura’s address.