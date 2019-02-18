Lebogang Maile on Eskom crisis, tackling unemployment

Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, delivered his last the State of the Province Address at the Alberton Civic Centre on Monday 18 of February. He gave a detailed account of the achievements and challenges the Provincial Government recorded in the past five years. His address highlighted the Gauteng Government’s programme of action and service delivery priorities for the year ahead. CNBC Africa’s Lubabalo caught up with Lebogang Maile, MEC for Economic Development to hear what he thought of the David Makura’s address.