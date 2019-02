This digital platform aims to boost crop yields in Tanzania

With the support of AGRA and MasterCard Foundation an online platform, e-Hakiki that enables farmers to verify authenticity of seeds being purchased was created; the platform which currently is accessed by 35,000 farmer’s aims to boost annual yields as well as create financial inclusion in the agriculture sector in Tanzania. Fatma Fernandes, Director of Business at Quincewood Group Limited joins CNBC Africa for more.