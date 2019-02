Bidcorp CEO: Why China remains a key market

Bidcorp continues to serve up a solid set of financial results. The international food-service business increased trading profit by 8.3 per cent to R3.3 billion and headline earnings per share were up 9.2 per cent. The company will be paying its shareholders a 310 dividend. CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi spoke with Bidcorp’s CEO Bernard Berson.