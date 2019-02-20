Did fimin Mboweni do enough to avoid ratings downgrade?

Under the circumstances, Cas Coovadia, Managing Director of the Banking Association of South Africa, was happy with the Budget Speech today. He told CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters it was important to put conditions for the utilisation of funds for SEOs, and to make public the details of the Presidential Task Team’s recommendations and how Eskom will be broken up into three, and how the funding will be linked to that. He also gave his opinion of the Budget as a whole and a potential ratings downgrade.