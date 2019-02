MDC’s Tendai Biti on Zimbabwe’s current political economic outlook

Former Zimbabwean finance Minister and vice Chair of the opposition MDC Tendai Biti, was convicted and fined $200 dollars and slapped with a 6-month suspended jail term by a Zimbabwean court, for unlawfully and falsely announcing the 2018 presidential election results; a judgement he intends to appeal. Tendai Biti joins CNBC Africa to discuss the state of Zimbabwe’s political economy....