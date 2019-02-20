Home Videos Nedbank CEO reacts to Mboweni’s budgetNedbank CEO reacts to Mboweni’s budgetMinister Mboweni’s state budget was reform-minded as to put the South African economy back on track after a difficult turbulent rule of his predecessor says Mike Brown, CEO of Nedbank.By CNBC Africa - February 20, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosMarkets react to fimin Mboweni’s #2019budgetspeech VideosSAA’s Vuyani Jarana on key takeaways from #Budget2019 VideosDid fimin Mboweni do enough to avoid ratings downgrade? Videos#Budget2019: What a Moody’s downgrade will mean for SA VideosDeloitte’s Lwazi Bam on rebuilding trust in the auditing profession VideosGoldman Sachs CEO Colin Coleman on fimin Mboweni’s #2019budgetspeech VideosJabu Mabuza on Eskom’s rescue package VideosThis is what we want from Minister Mboweni’s budget – Morento CEO VideosDavid Allen on how organisations can increase productivity VideosCapacity constraints hinder the Public Protector’s ability to investigate VideosMDC’s Tendai Biti on Zimbabwe’s current political economic outlook VideosEskom’s problems could severely damage investor confidence – ASISA VideosBidcorp CEO: Why China remains a key market VideosWhy the naira has remained stable despite election pressure – ABCON VideosKumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi on main drivers behind strong results VideosIs EOH too beaten to buy? VideosSignal Risk’s economic & political outlook for Mozambique VideosImpact of elections on Nigeria’s first quarter GDP numbers VideosAssessing the tax burden of Nigeria’s election cycle on taxpayers VideosThis digital platform aims to boost crop yields in TanzaniaAdvertisementAdvertisement