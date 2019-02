SAA’s Vuyani Jarana on key takeaways from #Budget2019

This year’s budget is less about “give me some more” and more about “let’s transform the business to be more accountable” SAA’s CEO Vuyani Jarana told CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters outside parliament today. He added that although there was no express allocation for SAA, the Budget did provide a framework to address the challenge of transforming SOEs.