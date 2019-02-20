This is what we want from Minister Mboweni’s budget – Morento CEO

One of the great forgotten fronts of the budget story every year is small business. Every year the politicians say small businesses are the future when it comes to creating jobs, and they're going to make life easier for them. So what do small businesses want? CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop visited a small manufacturing company in Johannesburg that makes uniforms for hotels and game lodges across Southern Africa to speak to Issac Makunyane, CEO of Morento about their budget expectations.