What the youth think about fimin Mboweni’s #2019budgetspeech

If you carefully go through the Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2019 Budget Speech, there is but only a single mention of the country's youth. What, when and how? The country's youth are left wondering what incentives or structural support has been put in place for the way forward? CNBC Africa is joined by Zanele Kunene, Associate Financial Planner, BDO Wealth Advisers and Kopano Mere, Growth Hacker, The Fund Factor....