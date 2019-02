Robin Bairstow on growing I&M Bank’s footprint in Rwanda

With over 23 years of experience in the banking industry Robin C Bairstow joined I&M Bank Rwanda as Managing Director in 2015. The Banker has since leveraged technology to introduce new products and services earning the firm the number two spot in the industry. He sits down with CNBC Africa's Michael Mugisha to pore over his journey and subsequent influence in the financial services sector. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...