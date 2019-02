Sibanye CEO: 2018 was a difficult year irrespective of the strike

Embattled metal miner Sibanye-Stillwater reported a drop in earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation of 8 per cent to R8 billion. The mining group sustained gold production losses due to the ongoing strike action lead by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union. Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman joins CNBC Africa for more.