Youth must be centre stage for Rwanda to achieve upper-middle income economy status – Minister

For Rwanda to achieve the higher middle income economy status, a wide range of entrepreneurs, including the youth need to take centre stage. The country’s young business community has a role to increase private investment to about 22 per cent to GDP from the current 13 per cent. CNBC Africa’s Fiona Muthoni spoke to the Minister of Youth Rosemary Mbabazi for more.