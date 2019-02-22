Home Videos A juice with a twist, SkyRule, enters SA marketA juice with a twist, SkyRule, enters SA marketA new beverage entering the retail market, Sky Rule, is a juice with an attitude twist. Joining CNBC Africa for more about this award winning small business is the company’s CEO Sammy Haule.By CNBC Africa - February 22, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos#TheHashtag: The biggest news of the week on social media VideosSouth African Carbon Tax Bill: What you need know VideosNigeria 2019 elections: Finding solutions to Nigeria’s electricity problems VideosNkosazana Dlamini: Land reform pivotal to economic development VideosLand Reform: SA political panel explores solutions VideosThis Rwandan platform aims to empower and connect career women VideosRwandan conservationist wins €50,000 award VideosUnpacking finmin Mboweni’s #2019budgetspeech VideosA mixed reaction to Tito Mboweni’s #2019budgetspeech VideosLand Reform: Where is SA headed? VideosSjava on his musical journey, money lessons VideosWhy the Copyright Amendment Bill has ruffled feathers VideosCan Rwanda’s Kinyarwanda language be embraced as the language of instruction? VideosWhat to expect from Kenya Entrepreneurs’ Conference on Trade & Development’ VideosUnleashing Africa’s potential with Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard VideosZambia’s President Edgar Lungu refutes claims of violence against opposition VideosKenolKobil’s share trading suspended on Nairobi bourse VideosHow healthy diets can help to combat malnutrition VideosRwanda plans to make an impact with essential oil production VideosChallenges facing the provision of affordable housing in NigeriaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement