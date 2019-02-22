Nigeria 2019 elections: Finding solutions to Nigeria’s electricity problems

Nigeria’s power sector lost 69.1 billion naira between the first of January and the 19th of February this year, owing to the persistent challenges in the industry. So what quick fixes can be explored for the sector? Adetunji Adeyeye; Regulatory Manager at the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Joy Ogaji; Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies and Pedro Omontuemhen, Energy Industry Leader for West Africa at PWC Nigeria joined CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for this discussion. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...