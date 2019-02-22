Can Rwanda’s Kinyarwanda language be embraced as the language of instruction?

The world just observed the UNESCO ‘International Mother Tongue Day’. Rwanda itself boasts a whopping four official languages including English, Swahili and French, but the one most widely spoken throughout the population is by far the indigenous Kinyarwanda. Now that Rwanda is making its way in the world as a business and touristic force, can the Kinyarwanda language become another product on offer? For more CNBC Africa is joined by Nkomeje Dieudonne, founder of the language school, Imvugo Centre.