Rwandan conservationist wins €50,000 award

The Grey Crowned Crane, you may recognise it as the symbol on the centre of the Ugandan flag, however, what you may not know is that this majestic bird is an endangered species. It's for that reason that the Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association was born. Olivier Nsengimana, made it his mission to protect these birds and now his efforts have been recognized with a 50,000 Euro prize. CNBC Africa sat down with Olivier for more.