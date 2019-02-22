What to expect from Kenya Entrepreneurs’ Conference on Trade & Development’

As Nairobi gears up for The Kenyan Entrepreneurs Conference on Trade and Development kicking off next week, the focus is on small and medium enterprises and alternative methods of funding. According to the CEO of the event’s partner, Credit Bank, many entrepreneurs do not know how to approach a bank, and as a result end up settling for a traditional loan rather than a more suitable solution. CNBC Africa spoke to Monica Chege, Head of Marketing for Credit Bank for more.