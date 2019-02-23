Home Videos Disgruntled voter in Ikoyi, Nigeria shares her frustrations as voting delayedDisgruntled voter in Ikoyi, Nigeria shares her frustrations as voting delayedMary Dinah, CEO of Joblink Recruitment Services expresses her frustrations in Ikoyi, Nigeria over voter delays.By CNBC Africa - February 23, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosSA Elections 2019: ANC launches its album, to win voters VideosNigeria Minister Ibe Kachikwu votes, speaks on elections VideosThe voice of Nigeria far from home VideosInternational Observer speaks on Nigeria presidential elections VideosVoting going smoothly says Former Presidential Candidate Remi Sonaiya VideosNigerians in diaspora speak out on presidential elections VideosNigerians finally head to the polls Videos#TheHashtag: The biggest news of the week on social media VideosA juice with a twist, SkyRule, enters SA market VideosSouth African Carbon Tax Bill: What you need know VideosNigeria 2019 elections: Finding solutions to Nigeria’s electricity problems VideosNkosazana Dlamini: Land reform pivotal to economic development VideosLand Reform: SA political panel explores solutions VideosThis Rwandan platform aims to empower and connect career women VideosRwandan conservationist wins €50,000 award VideosUnpacking finmin Mboweni’s #2019budgetspeech VideosA mixed reaction to Tito Mboweni’s #2019budgetspeech VideosLand Reform: Where is SA headed? VideosSjava on his musical journey, money lessons VideosWhy the Copyright Amendment Bill has ruffled feathersAdvertisementAdvertisement