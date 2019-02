SA Elections 2019: ANC launches its album, to win voters

It should have cost nearly a million dollars but it came for free. Africa’s oldest liberation movement hopes it will help win the hearts and minds of South Africans in the country’s May elections. We’re talking about a record produced for the ruling African National Congress that it hopes will put a glide in the stride of voters come May the 8th. Lubabalo Mashiqana was there last night with celebrities, politicians and sweet, sweet music.