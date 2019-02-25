First-time homeowners to benefit from R950 mn subsidy

The finance ministry has announced the first- time home buyers will benefit from a R950 million subsidy over the next three years. Whilst there have been some improvements by government into addressing the demand for affordable housing, suitable structures and well – located lands there has been significant lagging behind the fast growing demand in the market. Affordable housing has been made accessible however there have been issues with a fully functional mortgage market for lower income earners. Lee Mhlongo, CEO of FNB Housing Finance joins CNBC Africa for more.