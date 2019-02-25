Highlights Special from Premier David Makhura’s last State of the Province Address

Join CNBC Africa for a highlight special on Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s last State of the Province Address for the fifth administration. He gives a detailed account of the achievements and challenges the Provincial Government recorded in the past five years. His address highlights the Gauteng Government’s programme of action and service delivery priorities for the year ahead. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...