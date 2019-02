Peter Mountford on what drove strong earnings in the rest of Africa

Super Group’s interim results reveal an increase in headline earnings per share by 12.1 per cent to 173.8 cents per share. Despite a tough 2018 the company were able to expand, increasing their net assets by 6.9 per cent however the company also reported and increased in debt of R208 million. Peter Mountford, CEO at Super Group joins CNBC Africa for more.