Home Videos When is the right time for a company to take on debt?When is the right time for a company to take on debt?Lourens Campher from Investec Business joins CNBC Africa to talk about cost effective company financing.By CNBC Africa - February 25, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosPeter Mountford on what drove strong earnings in the rest of Africa VideosSasol CEO: Why there have been further delays on the Lake Charles project VideosRwanda holds ‘Young CEO Forum’, pledges more support for SMEs VideosRwanda Tea injects Rwf61m in Tour du Rwanda VideosWhat to expect from Nigeria’s banking sector in Q1 of 2019 VideosEA Debate: Growing East Africa’s coffee dividend VideosHighlights Special from Premier David Makhura’s last State of the Province Address VideosNigerian election results trickle in VideosNigeria equities rebound after elections VideosSecurity challenges during Nigeria’s presidential elections VideosNigeria’s collation centre begins operations VideosFirst-time homeowners to benefit from R950 mn subsidy VideosAsghar Adelzadeh on South Africa’s economic outlook VideosThe secret to outperformance among privately held family businesses VideosRwanda hosts Arsenal coaching football clinic VideosNigeria Decides: INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu gives update about election day Videos#NigeriaDecides: Former VP of The Gambia Tambajang shares her views on the elections VideosSA Elections 2019: ANC launches its album, to win voters VideosDisgruntled voter in Ikoyi, Nigeria shares her frustrations as voting delayed VideosNigeria Minister Ibe Kachikwu votes, speaks on electionsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement