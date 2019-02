Angolan inflation dampen Shoprite’s performance

One of Africa's largest retailers, Shoprite, is reporting major decreases in profit, HEPS and EBITDA. The food retailer was severely knocked by sudden hyperinflation in Angola. The company declared a dividend of 156 cents a share. Diluted headline earnings per share were down 24.1 per cent to 398.8 cents a share. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO, Shoprite joins CNBC Africa for more....