Anthonia Sawyerr on prioritising education in Nigeria

With a population of about 13.2 million out-of-school children, Anthonia Sawyerr, Managing Partner of ALTS Consulting says the government's priority of Nigeria’s education is low and the quality of resources towards the sector has dwindled over time. She discussed the need to prioritise Nigeria’s education sector towards its human capital development with CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor.