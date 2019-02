Benefactors CEO Olivia Zank on easing SMEs access to funding

Access to finance is still the biggest constraint to Small and Medium Enterprises' growth in Rwanda and this has presented a rather big issue for economic growth since most of these SMEs are agrobased. One in Rwanda however, seeks to unlock cash roadblocks to these businesses through factoring services. Benefactors CEO, Olivia Zank joins CNBC Africa for more.