Inside the world of gaming and Esports in SA

The world of Esports and gaming is fast becoming a global sensation with local South African players also getting a piece of the action. Esports has become a market place with brands such as Mercedes Benz and Red Bull sponsoring gaming businesses. One of the biggest games at the moment is Fortnite which has racked in more revenue than Facebook and google in a year. Barry Louzada, Co-Founder of Mettlestate and an ex-pro gamer as well as Rizik Khan a young gamer who has started a YouTube channel based on the game Fortnite join CNBC Africa for more.