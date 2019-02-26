Matthew Mohlasedi shares his views on Premier Refilwe Mtshweni’s State of the Province Address

Mpumalanga Premier, Refilwe Mtshweni, delivered her State of the Province Address on Friday the 22nd of February. She gave a detailed layout of the province’s economic improvements despite economic turbulence and set-backs. Her address highlighted the Mpumalanga Government’s skills development programmes and infrastructure improvements. CNBC Africa’s Lubabalo Mashiqana met up with the Provincial Acting Director-General Matthew Mohlasedi, to hear his thoughts on the Premier’s address.